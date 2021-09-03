(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s top court rejected an application by the nation’s electoral commission to delay municipal elections, saying the vote had to take place within the legally stipulated time-frame.

“The commission’s application is dismissed,” the Johannesburg-based Constitutional Court said in a judgment on Friday. The government had previously declared that the election would take place on Oct. 27 pending the ruling on a postponement.

Under South Africa’s constitution, the election must be held within five years and 90 days of the last local government vote in August 2016. A panel headed by former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke however found the contest was unlikely to be free and fair if that deadline was adhered to because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the Independent Electoral Commission accepted his recommendation that the plebiscite be delayed.

The judgment is a setback for the ruling African National Congress, which failed to register candidates in 35 municipalities within an IEC deadline. The party may approach the Electoral Court to have registration process reopened.

Read more: South African Panel Recommends Municipal Vote Be Postponed

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.