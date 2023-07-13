(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s Constitutional Court ruled that former President Jacob Zuma must complete a jail sentence for refusing to testify before a judicial commission that was established to investigate state graft during his rule.

The top court on Thursday upheld a judgment handed down by the Supreme Court of Appeal in November 2022 that Zuma, who was released on early medical parole, must return to jail to serve out his sentence.

Zuma, 81, was convicted of contempt of court in July 2021 after he refused to testify before a panel headed by Raymond Zondo, now the nation’s chief justice, which spent four years probing allegations of corruption during his nine-year tenure. He served just three months of his 15-month sentence before being released by then-prisons boss Arthur Fraser.

Zuma’s arrest triggered the worst civil unrest since the end of White minority rule in 1994 — more than 350 people died during days of rioting and hundreds of businesses were looted and damaged, costing the economy billions of rand.

The Supreme Court of Appeal didn’t specify how long Zuma should return to jail for, and whether he should be given time off for the time he spend under house arrest following his release, leaving that to the discretion of the prisons’ authority.

The Department of Correctional Services said that it was taking legal advice on the ruling.

