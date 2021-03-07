(Bloomberg) --

A meeting between the top leadership team at South Africa’s ruling party and former president Jacob Zuma could take place as early as Monday, the Johannesburg-based Sunday Times says, citing an African National Congress official.

The meeting, which has been postponed several times due to the unavailability of either the leaders or of Zuma himself, will be held this week at Luthuli House, the ANC headquarters in Johannesburg, the party’s treasurer-general Paul Mashatile is quoted as saying.

Among the issues to be discussed is Zuma’s defiance of the Constitutional Court ruling ordering him to appear at a hearing of the so-called state capture commission, which is probing graft during his rule. President Cyril Ramaphosa and the other top six members are trying to persuade Zuma to change his mind and comply with summons from the panel, according to the Times.

