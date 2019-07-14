(Bloomberg) -- Transnet SOC Ltd., South Africa’s state-owned transport and logistics company, said it obtained a court order to get staff at the Ngqura Container Terminal near the city of Port Elizabeth back to work.

The order issued by the Labor Court puts an end to the industrial action and compels personnel who were on a go-slow protest for the last two weeks to increase their performance levels, the company said in an emailed statement on Sunday.

Last week, 11 employees were suspended at the terminal in connection with equipment failure. Since their suspension “radio interference has stopped and operational performance has improved,” Transnet said. Productivity at the Durban and Cape Town Container Terminals has also improved, it said.

