(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s national treasury director-general, Dondo Mogajane, has asked all state organs not to advertise new tenders pending court clarification on an appeal filed by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, Johannesburg-based Times Live reported, citing a memo sent Friday.

A constitutional court’s majority judgment dismissed the Godongwana’s appeal against a Supreme Court of Appeal decision that found his publication of the regulations unlawful, Times Live reported citing the memo by Mogajane.

Any tenders advertised before February 16 can be finalized, the publication reported, citing the memo.

A court decision in February found that the finance minister acted beyond his powers in 2017 by introducing pre-qualification criteria to be eligible to tender under the Preferential Procurement Policy Framework Act.

These orders were suspended when the finance minister launched his application for leave to appeal, however, the constitutional court decision wasn’t clear, according to Mogajane’s memo.

The legal position —- although not what the Constitutional Court seemed to intend —- is that the Supreme Court of Appeal’s order is no longer suspended, the publication reported citing Mogajane. The suspensive period of invalidity has been re-engaged, and the procurement regulations have been and continue to be in effect, it said.

Mogajane said the finance minister would be seeking confirmation of this from the constitutional court, according to the Times Live.

