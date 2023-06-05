(Bloomberg) -- Cholera cases have been reported in five of South Africa’s nine provinces, according to the Department of Health.

The department, in a response to queries, said it will issue a full statement later. The disease has been reported in Gauteng, Free State, Limpopo, North West and Mpumalanga.

Initial outbreaks were disclosed on May 21 in Hammanskraal near the South African capital, Pretoria, and in Free State province.

