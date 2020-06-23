(Bloomberg) --

South Africa’s government said private funders have committed tens of billions of rand to its new infrastructure investment drive that’s aimed at reviving an economy that’s in freefall because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The economy is expected to contract at least 7% this year, and the advent of the disease has made the need for the investment all the more urgent, President Cyril Ramaphosa told a conference in Pretoria, where the infrastructure plan was unveiled. The plan has backing from development institutions and ground needs to be broken as soon as possible, he said.

The government will showcase about 280 projects at the conference, 88 of which are already considered bankable, and plans to tap multiple sources to fund them, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, head of the presidency’s investment and infrastructure office, told the gathering, which is being attended by 681 delegates.

Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille said the program will offer opportunities to invest in green technology and confirmed that the government was considering introducing a green infrastructure bond.

Read more: South Africa Looks to Green Infrastructure Bond to Spur Growth

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.