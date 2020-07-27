40m ago
South Africa Says Lenders Commit $21 Billion to Building Projects
Bloomberg News
Banks, development finance institutions and multilateral organizations have committed 340 billion rand ($21 billion) to infrastructure projects in South Africa that could create 290,000 jobs, the government said.
The projects need sovereign guarantees and an increase in debt limits,the head of infrastructure investment in the Presidency, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, said at a press conference.
