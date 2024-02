(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s environment department said the number of endangered rhinos illegally killed rose to the highest since 2019, reversing a 2022 decline, as poachers targeted the southeastern province of KwaZulu-Natal.

Of the 499 rhinos poached last year 307 came from a single park in that province, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment said in a statement on Tuesday.

