(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation said it met with a representative from the U.S. Embassy and expressed its disappointment with Washington’s failure to use available diplomatic channels about land reform in the country.

President Donald Trump’s “tweet serves only to polarize the debate on this sensitive and crucial matter,” the department said in an emailed statement on Friday. “The people of South Africa, of all races, are working together through parliament and other legal platforms to find a solution to” land reform.

Trump said in a tweet that he’s asked U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to “closely study the South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations.” He was intervening in a controversy about whether South Africa should implement a policy of seizing land without paying for it in a bid to address inequalities built up during apartheid and colonial rule.

To contact the reporter on this story: Renee Bonorchis in Johannesburg at rbonorchis@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alastair Reed at areed12@bloomberg.net, Vernon Wessels

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.