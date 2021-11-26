(Bloomberg) -- The South African government criticized the U.K.’s decision to temporarily ban flights after the discovery of a new Covid-19 variant in the country.

“Whilst South Africa respects the right of all countries to take the necessary precautionary measures to protect their citizens, the U.K.’s decision to temporarily ban South Africans from entering the U.K. seems to have been rushed as even the World Health Organization is yet to advise on the next steps,” Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor said in a statement on Friday.

The government is concerned about the impact the restrictions will have on tourism and business in both countries, she said.

