South Africa’s National Prosecution Authority has requested mutual legal assistance from Swiss and German prosecutors relating to a 2.2 billion rand contract between Eskom and ABB, according to a report by News 24.

The authority wants assistance to firm up a number of criminal investigations related to South Africa’s power utility Eskom’s appointment of the Swiss-based engineering firm for a contract at its Kusile power station, said the newspaper, citing people familiar with the matter. An internal investigation by ABB found significant wrongdoing by its employees, and it has paid back 1.56 billion rand to Eskom.

South Africa is seeking assistance from Swiss and German authorities to gain access to electronic communications to build out a criminal case, the newspaper reported.

