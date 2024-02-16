(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s Department of Water and Sanitation said its seeking applications for private companies to build hydropower plants and potentially floating solar power facilities in the Eastern Cape province.

The construction of the Mbokazi Dam near the Umzimvubu River mouth at Port St. Johns is being considered as well as the Lalini Dam on the Tsitsa River, it said in an advertisement in Business Day newspaper on Friday. Feasibility studies have been carried out it said.

