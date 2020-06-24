(Bloomberg) --

South Africa’s consolidated budget deficit will widen to 15.7% of gross domestic product this year, more than double the 6.8% shortfall that was projected in February, according to a special adjustment budget presented to lawmakers by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni on Wednesday.Government debt will surge to 81.8% of GDP in the 12 months through March 2021 and continue rising, to peak at 87.4% of GDP in 2023-24, Mboweni said. Steps will be taken to curb the growth in obligations, he said.

