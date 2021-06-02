(Bloomberg) -- South Africa expects the Food & Drug Administration to clear the release of Johnson & Johnson vaccines later this week after a contamination incident at a U.S. plant, clearing the way for the country to ramp up its inoculation plan.

“We expect that this Friday the FDA will make an announcement and we will get our J&J vaccines soon,” Health Department Director-General Sandile Buthelezi said at the Black Business Council summit in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

South Africa has ordered just over 30 million of the single-dose J&J shot, enough to cover about half the population. Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd., the country’s biggest drugmaker, has a contract to fill and package the vaccine at a local plant.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.