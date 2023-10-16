(Bloomberg) -- Members of South Africa’s Public Servants Association plan to strike at state-owned IT firm SITA SOC Ltd. from Monday, a move that could affect government services including welfare payouts.

The labor union issued SITA with a notice following a deadlock in salary negotiations, the PSA said in an emailed statement. Services at departments such as Home Affairs, Employment and Labour, and the South African Social Security Agency will be affected by the shutdown, it said.

The union that represents more than 235,000 government workers wants the board of SITA to offer workers a 7.5% pay increase for the 2022-23 financial year, it said. While inflation accelerated to 5.4% in September, a survey by the Bureau for Economic Research in Stellenbosch showed earlier this month trade union officials expect the rate to average 6% this year and 5.6% in 2024.

“Employees are angry and will embark on a total shutdown until their demands are met,” the PSA said. “The PSA is conscious of the implications of the total shutdown, which could adversely affect network connectivity, operations in most government sectors, and service delivery.”

