(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s government issued its first request for proposals under a renewable energy program that seeks to procure as much as 3,740 megawatts of green energy.

The so-called Integrated Renewable Energy and Resource Efficiency Programme will be the largest of its kind in Africa, Public Works Minister Sihle Zikalala said in a statement. In addition to providing power, it will also save water and reduce waste to landfills, he said.

“The release of this Phase One RFP comes at an opportune moment, with government remaining steadfast in eradicating the electricity and water supply challenges, and the rampant landfill shortages our country continues to face,” Zikalala said.

