(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s government spent 49 billion rand ($3.5 billion) on contracts linked to the Gupta family, who’ve been accused of being in a corrupt relationship with former President Jacob Zuma.

The estimate was compiled by Shadow World Investigations, Paul Holden, director of investigations at the London-based non-governmental organization, told a judicial inquiry into state corruption on Monday in Johannesburg. The Guptas and Zuma deny any wrongdoing.

