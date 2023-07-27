(Bloomberg) -- South Africa has started a fund to help the government fast-track electricity-generation projects needed to end a crippling energy crisis.

The Energy One Stop Shop and Resilience Fund will aim to streamline regulatory processes required for private investment in electricity production and help speed up the approval of projects, Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Ebrahim Patel said at a virtual launch on Thursday.

South Africa has been subjected to blackouts, known locally as load-shedding, since 2008 because the state power utility’s old coal-fired plants that supply more than 80% of the nation’s electricity regularly break down.

The Industrial Development Corp., the National Empowerment Fund and the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition have set aside funds to assist companies with energy related challenges and have so far approved disbursements of 294 million rand ($16 million), the department said.

