(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s state-owned power utility started rolling blackouts across the country on Tuesday as an ongoing protest over wages curbed electricity generation.

“Load-shedding will continue on a rotational basis and will be implemented across the country,” Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. said in an emailed statement, using the local term for scheduled power cuts. The reduction of 1,000 megawatts will be from 5 p.m. until about 10 p.m., it said.

The decision to introduce rolling blackouts is due to the “illegal strike action, which has severely impacted” Eskom’s power stations, spokesman Khulu Phasiwe said on Twitter. Generation units have been forced offline due to intimidation of staff and suspected acts of sabotage, he said.

Eskom, which generates more than 90 percent of the country’s electricity and reported an annual loss earlier this month, has gradually increased its wage offer through months of negotiations. Its refusal to pay a bonus because of missing a profit target has been deemed an “act of war” by the biggest labor group at the company, the National Union of Mineworkers.

The utility was forced to introduce rolling blackouts last month when protesters blocked roads and attacked staff.

