(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s statistics agency plans to resume face-to-face interviews and increase publicity for its quarterly unemployment surveys after response rates plunged following the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The response rate fell to a low of 44.6% in the latest unemployment data, from an average of 76.9% in the second quarter of 2020, as the agency shifted to using computer-assisted telephone interviews when movement was restricted to curb the pandemic’s spread and in-person field surveys were halted, Statistician General Risenga Maluleke said from the capital, Pretoria, on Tuesday.

Read: South Africa Jobless Rate at Record as Work Seekers’ Ranks Grow

The fourth quarter unemployment numbers excluded data from some regions where it was considered unreliable due to the insufficient number of responses.

While South Africa’s situation is not unique, persistently low data collection rates could “serve as a warning that the first published estimates may not be accurately reflecting the reality,” Absa Group Ltd.’s Senior Economist Miyelani Maluleke said in a note earlier this year that looked at how the virus had disrupted traditional economic data measurement.

