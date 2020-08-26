(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s main stock index is little changed as of 10:20 a.m. in Johannesburg, swinging between gains of as much as 0.5% and a drop of the same magnitude as heavyweight global luxury retailer Richemont and mining giant Anglo American Plc weigh on the market, countering a rising Naspers Ltd.

An index of mining stocks retreated 0.6% amid signs that tightness in the global iron ore market is easing. Anglo American fell 0.7%, while Exxaro Resources Ltd. dropped 1.7%. Richemont caused the biggest drag on the key stocks gauge, slumping 0.9%.

The South African benchmark is down 1.8% this year, lagging behind its emerging-market peers, which have erased their 2020 losses.

The rand gained for a seventh day as the inflation rate rose more than expected, moving back in to the central bank’s target range.

Naspers, with a 19% weighting on the index, rises for a fourth consecutive session, up 0.6% to a two-week high and providing biggest support to the overall market, as partly owned Tencent Holdings Ltd. advances in Hong Kong. Naspers subsidiary Prosus NV, which holds the company’s 31% stake in Tencent, rises 1.3%.

Bid Corp Ltd. soars 6.1%, biggest intraday jump since June 17, after full-year earnings statement.

Foreigners turn net buyers of South African stocks for the first time in 11 days Tuesday, purchasing 523m rand worth of shares, according to bourse operator JSE Ltd.

NEWS:

S. Africa Business Closures Could Rise as Economy Reopens: Chart

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.