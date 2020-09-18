(Bloomberg) --

South Africa’s main stock benchmark erases gains of as much as 0.4% to drop for a fourth day Friday, down 0.4% by 10:06 a.m. in Johannesburg. The four-day slide, the benchmark’s longest losing streak since June 11, deepens weekly losses to 2.1%.

An index of South African banking stocks drops 1.6%, surrendering an advance of as much as 0.9%, after Investec Ltd. said it sees first-half profit falling as much as 68% in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Investec Ltd. -4.4%, Nedbank Group Ltd. -2.5%, Absa Group Ltd. -2.3%, Standard Bank Group Ltd. -1.6%, Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. -1.6%, FirstRand Ltd. -1% NOTE: Investec Sees Profit Falling as Much as 68% on Virus Fallout



Global luxury retailer Richemont extends losses for a fourth day, falling 1.8% to cause the biggest drag on the index

Johannesburg’s index of mining companies halts a two-day slump, gain 0.1% as gold producers join advances by diversified miners and platinum producers BHP Group Ltd. +1.7%, Anglo American Plc +0.9%, Gold Fields Ltd. +1.7%, AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. +1.3%, Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. +1.2%, Anglo American Platinum Ltd. +1.8%, Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. +0.9%, Harmony Gold Mining Co. +2.2%

Among retailers, Spar Group Ltd. climbs 5.2% to the highest in more than three months after the company said its sales rose 12.4% in the 48 weeks to Aug. 28. An index of food and drug retailers climbs 1.1%

Foreigners were net sellers of South African stocks Thursday, disposing 814 million rand worth of shares, according to exchange operator, JSE Ltd.

South Africa Halts Easing Even as GDP, Inflation Outlook Cut

