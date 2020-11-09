23m ago
South Africa Stocks Rise as Biden Win Amps Up Risk Appetite
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s main stock gauge joined global peers in rising for a sixth consecutive day Monday, as investors cheered the optimism about the outlook under a Joe Biden U.S. presidency.
The FTSE/JSE Africa All Shares Index rose as much as 1.4% to the highest intraday level since Aug. 27, and was up 1% as of 9:48 a.m. in Johannesburg, as risk-on sentiment helped boost 101 of the 141 listed companies.
“The Joe Biden win saw risk assets gain momentum, with markets banking on more stability, while a divided congress will still ensure low interest rates for longer and potential fiscal stimulus,” Bianca Botes, executive director at Peregrine Treasury Solutions, said in an emailed report.
- Diversified miners Anglo American Plc and BHP Group Plc lift the gauge for resource stocks for a third day, up 1.8% to a two-week high
- Anglo American +3.3% after Morgan Stanley upgraded the company to overweight, citing potential for significant Ebitda increases of about 29% if current commodity prices remain in to 2021
- Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. extends gains for a sixth day, up +1.2%. BHP +2.4%, Gold Fields Ltd. +1.3%, Northam Platinum Ltd. +1.4%, Glencore Plc +2.6%, Exxaro Resources Ltd. +1.7%, African Rainbow Minerals Ltd. +2.1%
- Gains in the rand lift the index for bank stocks up 2.4%
- FirstRand Ltd. +2.9%, Standard Bank Group Ltd. +1.8%, Ansa Group Ltd. +1.4%, Nedbank Group Ltd. +1.8%, Investec Plc +1.7%, Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. +0.2%
- Food and drug sellers +1.9%, while general retailers up 1.3%
- Shoprite Holdings Ltd. +2.2%, Clicks Group Ltd. +1.6%, Spar Group Ltd. +1%, Bid Corp Ltd. +0.4%, Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. +1.4%, Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd. +2.2%
- Mr Price Group Ltd. +2.5%, Woolworths Holdings Ltd. +1.6%, Foschini Group Ltd. +1.5%, Truworths International Ltd. +2.4%, Motus Holdings Ltd. +3.4%, Pepkor Holdings Ltd. +1.8%
- Life HealthcareGroup Hildings drags the index for health care stocks down as much as 9.5%, the biggest decline since March 23.
- Life Healthcare drops 20%, the biggest drop on record, after the company was named among those set to be deleted from the MCSI indexes from Tuesday.
- NOTE: Morgan Stanley Sees 13 Additions Within EEMEA in MSCI’s Review
- Life Healthcare peers Netcare Ltd. -2.4%, Mediclinic International Plc -1.4%
- Foreigners were net buyers of South African stocks for a second day Friday, halting, purchasing 666 million rand worth of shares, according to exchange operator JSE Ltd.
NEWS:
- S. Africa’s Economic Blueprint Lacks Funding Details, Mbeki Says
