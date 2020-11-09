(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s main stock gauge joined global peers in rising for a sixth consecutive day Monday, as investors cheered the optimism about the outlook under a Joe Biden U.S. presidency.

The FTSE/JSE Africa All Shares Index rose as much as 1.4% to the highest intraday level since Aug. 27, and was up 1% as of 9:48 a.m. in Johannesburg, as risk-on sentiment helped boost 101 of the 141 listed companies.

“The Joe Biden win saw risk assets gain momentum, with markets banking on more stability, while a divided congress will still ensure low interest rates for longer and potential fiscal stimulus,” Bianca Botes, executive director at Peregrine Treasury Solutions, said in an emailed report.

Diversified miners Anglo American Plc and BHP Group Plc lift the gauge for resource stocks for a third day, up 1.8% to a two-week high Anglo American +3.3% after Morgan Stanley upgraded the company to overweight, citing potential for significant Ebitda increases of about 29% if current commodity prices remain in to 2021 Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. extends gains for a sixth day, up +1.2%. BHP +2.4%, Gold Fields Ltd. +1.3%, Northam Platinum Ltd. +1.4%, Glencore Plc +2.6%, Exxaro Resources Ltd. +1.7%, African Rainbow Minerals Ltd. +2.1%

Gains in the rand lift the index for bank stocks up 2.4% FirstRand Ltd. +2.9%, Standard Bank Group Ltd. +1.8%, Ansa Group Ltd. +1.4%, Nedbank Group Ltd. +1.8%, Investec Plc +1.7%, Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. +0.2%

Food and drug sellers +1.9%, while general retailers up 1.3% Shoprite Holdings Ltd. +2.2%, Clicks Group Ltd. +1.6%, Spar Group Ltd. +1%, Bid Corp Ltd. +0.4%, Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. +1.4%, Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd. +2.2% Mr Price Group Ltd. +2.5%, Woolworths Holdings Ltd. +1.6%, Foschini Group Ltd. +1.5%, Truworths International Ltd. +2.4%, Motus Holdings Ltd. +3.4%, Pepkor Holdings Ltd. +1.8%

Life HealthcareGroup Hildings drags the index for health care stocks down as much as 9.5%, the biggest decline since March 23. Life Healthcare drops 20%, the biggest drop on record, after the company was named among those set to be deleted from the MCSI indexes from Tuesday. NOTE: Morgan Stanley Sees 13 Additions Within EEMEA in MSCI’s Review Life Healthcare peers Netcare Ltd. -2.4%, Mediclinic International Plc -1.4%

Foreigners were net buyers of South African stocks for a second day Friday, halting, purchasing 666 million rand worth of shares, according to exchange operator JSE Ltd.

NEWS:

S. Africa’s Economic Blueprint Lacks Funding Details, Mbeki Says

