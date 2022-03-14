(Bloomberg) --

South Africa’s aviation authority suspended low-cost carrier Comair Ltd. from flying indefinitely pending a review of concerns raised about safety.

A response presented by the operator of IAG SA-owned British Airways flights in the country and the domestic Kulula carrier is being reviewed, the Civil Aviation Authority said Sunday. The suspension follows a spate of incidents “affecting a concerning number of flights,” the regulator said.

Kulula is one of the biggest local airlines in South Africa. Owner Comair went into administration during the Covid-19 crisis, which grounded much of the world’s aircraft fleet. The company was later revived by private investors.

