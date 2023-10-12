(Bloomberg) -- The South African Revenue Service and other government agencies said they disrupted a coal smuggling syndicate operating across five of the country’s nine provinces.

The search-and-seizure operation targeted former employees of state power utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. “who facilitated procurement fraud,” the agencies said in a statement on Thursday.

High-grade coal being trucked to Eskom power plants is diverted to private coal yards where it is replaced with lower quality coal, the agencies said, adding the high-grade coal is then exported. The suspects defrauded the tax collector of more than 500 million rand ($27 million), they said.

