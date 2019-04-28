38m ago
South Africa Tax Agency Pursues Top ANC Officials: Sunday Times
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Top officials, politicians and businessmen of South Africa’s ruling party are facing tax claims of more than 250 million rand ($17.4m) on income earned from Bosasa, the services company at the center of a widespread graft scandal, the Johannesburg Sunday Times reports.
The South Africa Revenue Service has concluded preliminary investigations that may lead to charges of under-declared income, overstated expenses and other misrepresentations against members of the African National Congress party, Sunday Times said. Those on the SARS list, the newspaper reported, include:
- Dudu Myeni, the chairwoman of ousted President Jacob Zuma’s charitable foundation
- Minister of Environmental Affairs Nomvula Mokonyane
- Former National Prosecuting Authority prosecutors Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi
- ANC lawmaker Vincent Smith
- Former correctional services commissioner Zack Modise
Angelo Agrizzi, Bosasa’s chief operating officer from 1999 to 2016, told a judicial inquiry that’s probing graft during Zuma’s rule that the company paid 300,000 rand a month to the former leader’s charitable foundation in return for protection from prosecution.
