(Bloomberg) -- Top officials, politicians and businessmen of South Africa’s ruling party are facing tax claims of more than 250 million rand ($17.4m) on income earned from Bosasa, the services company at the center of a widespread graft scandal, the Johannesburg Sunday Times reports.

The South Africa Revenue Service has concluded preliminary investigations that may lead to charges of under-declared income, overstated expenses and other misrepresentations against members of the African National Congress party, Sunday Times said. Those on the SARS list, the newspaper reported, include:

Dudu Myeni, the chairwoman of ousted President Jacob Zuma’s charitable foundation

Minister of Environmental Affairs Nomvula Mokonyane

Former National Prosecuting Authority prosecutors Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi

ANC lawmaker Vincent Smith

Former correctional services commissioner Zack Modise

Angelo Agrizzi, Bosasa’s chief operating officer from 1999 to 2016, told a judicial inquiry that’s probing graft during Zuma’s rule that the company paid 300,000 rand a month to the former leader’s charitable foundation in return for protection from prosecution.

