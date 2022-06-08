(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s government plans to file a request with the United Arab Emirates for the extradition of two fugitive businessmen wanted on charges of money laundering and fraud within two months.

Cooperation between the authorities on returning Rajesh and Atul Gupta to South Africa is “proceeding well,” Ministry of Justice spokesman Chrispin Phiri said by phone from Pretoria, the capital, on Wednesday. In terms of a treaty signed between South Africa and the UAE in June 2021, South Africa has 60 days in which to lodge its extradition request and it “will be filed long before the 60 days are up,” he said.

The Dubai police announced the arrest of the Gupta brothers on Tuesday. The two men allegedly masterminded the looting of billions of dollars from South African state entities during former President Jacob Zuma’s nine-year rule.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.