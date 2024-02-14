Feb 14, 2024
South Africa to Host Iranian President Raisi on Feb. 27
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will visit South Africa later this month.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will host Raisi on a state visit at Pretoria, the capital, on Feb. 27, the African country’s presidency said in a notice to media on Wednesday.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:02
New tax reporting requirements for bare trusts 'not easy to file': expert
-
7:40
Real estate commission lawsuit expands across Canada
-
8:01
Extension of foreign homebuyers ban 'xenophobic,' won't help housing: experts
-
7:19
Personal insolvencies 'moving up the income curve': study
-
4:24
EXCLUSIVE: Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew on his net-zero economic vision
-
5:21
Only 35% of working Canadians aged 50 and older can afford to retire: report