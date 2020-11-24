South Africa to Lift Dividend Guidance Once Out of Virus Crisis

(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s Prudential Authority will lift its guidance advising lenders to withhold dividends once the country has emerged from the uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic, Chief Executive Officer Kuben Naidoo said on a conference call.

The banking regulator of Africa’s most-industrialized economy has been following peers in the northern hemisphere, which have urged banks to pause investor payouts until January.

While Standard Bank Group Ltd. and FirstRand Ltd., Africa’s biggest banks, have indicated they have surplus capital that could be distributed to investors, Absa Group Ltd. has said it’s unlikely to declare a 2020 dividend to conserve its capital. Investec Group surprised with a dividend for the six months through September after receiving payouts from its stake in an asset manager and from its wealth-management businesses.

Top South African Banks Split on Dividends as Investec Pays Up

Here are more of Naidoo’s comments:

“When we instituted the guidance I personally was of the view that banks might make losses this year, banks might genuinely dip into their capital stacks this year, and under those circumstances capital preservation should be prioritized above all.”

“Since then, we’ve seen banks revise down profit estimates by anywhere between 40% to 80%, but in general the banks still expect to make profits this year, which again in March certainly wasn’t my view.”

“We want to see that we are out of the woods on the major credit risks in the banking system. There are uncertainties on how big the credit losses are likely to get. We are comforted that the credit-loss ratios are actually declining and the non-performing loan ratios are declining. But we want to see a few more data points before we would be comfortable withdrawing that guidance.”

