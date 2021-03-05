(Bloomberg) -- South Africa expects to miss its target of inoculating 1.5 million people by the end of this month because sufficient shots aren’t available.

“We expect now only to complete 700,000 vaccines by end of March,” Deputy Health Minister Joe Phaahla said in an online briefing on Friday. “We are expecting more Johnson & Johnson vaccines and some from Pfizer, but we will still be behind target. However, we hope to be back on track once production of the various vaccines ramps up.”

