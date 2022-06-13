12m ago
South Africa to Oppose Bail for Guptas, Justice Minister Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- South Africa will oppose any request for bail made by the two Gupta brothers after their arrest in Dubai this month, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said.
South Africa plans to request extradition for the Guptas, who are accused of working with former President Jacob Zuma to steal billions of dollars from the government.
Lamola spoke in an interview on Johannesburg’s 702 Talk Radio on Monday.
