(Bloomberg) -- South Africa will resume the use of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine on April 28, according to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

“It has since been established there is a one in a million chance of getting the clot after the vaccine and that it appears that women between the ages of 18 and 48 years old are particularly at risk,” Mkhize said in a statement on Monday. “With such a low probability of developing a clot, all the regulators across the world have recommended the continued use of Johnson and Johnson.”

South Africa inoculated 292,623 health workers with the single-dose J&J shots under a drug trial before pausing the program amid concern over a link to blood clots.

The program has sufficient doses to complete vaccinating 500,000 health care workers, Mkhize said. Vaccination sites will be increased to 95 centers across the country.

