(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s state-owned power utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. will suspend scheduled power cuts for the first time in five weeks after the generation system recovered sufficiently.

The utility will cut 1,000 megawatts from the grid from 4 p.m. until midnight on Friday and then suspend the blackouts until at least July 29, according to a schedule published on Twitter. Constraints to the power system remain, Eskom said.

Faced with aging infrastructure that regularly breaks down, Eskom has implemented 84 days of power cuts this year, including so-called stage 6 loadshedding -- which removes 6,000 megawatts from the grid. The unreliable electricity supply is weighing on output and business confidence. South Africa’s economy probably contracted 1.1% in the second quarter, partly due to more extensive blackouts, the central bank said on Thursday.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.