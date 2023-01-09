55m ago
South Africa to Use BRICS Chair Role to Advance Africa Interests
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- South Africa will use its role as the 2023 chair of the BRICS grouping of nations to advance the interest of Africa as a whole, President Cyril Ramaphosa said.
Other African nations will be invited to the BRICS summit in South Africa later this year, he said at a press event in Johannesburg on Monday.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
CTV News exclusive: Bill Morneau 'worried' about 2023 recession
-
7:37
Flexible workplaces with work-life balance 'win-win' for workers, employers: study
-
6:49
CES: Made-in-Canada Project Arrow unveiled
-
3:38
Travel agents say they could lose thousands with Sunwing cancellations
-
4:30
Looking to buy a house this year? Here’s what real estate experts are expecting
-
5:36
Vancouver's December home sales down 52% from year ago: B.C. real estate board