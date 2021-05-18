(Bloomberg) -- South Africa vaccinated 39,371 people over two days as its broad rollout of Covid-19 vaccines began, the National Department of Health said.

The slow-pace of the vaccination program, which is initially using the two-dose Pfizer Inc. vaccine, highlights the challenges the country is facing in reaching its aim of the inoculating the 40 million it needs to reach so-called herd immunity. The government has said the program will pick up pace.

While almost 480,000 South African health workers have been inoculated as part of trial with single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines the government has come under criticism for delays to the broad rollout.

Initially a failure to pre-order vaccines slowed the program, which was then set back by a study that showed that the AstraZeneca Plc vaccine was less effective against a coronavirus variant first identified in South Africa.

