(Bloomberg) -- An increase in Covid-19 virus fragments in wastewater samples “may indicate an impending wave” of infections, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said.

Increases in the frequency of samples in the week ended Aug. 23 were found at water treatment plants near the capital, Pretoria, as well as in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni, an industrial and residential area that lies between the two cities, the NICD said in a report on Friday.

Increased numbers of fragments were also found in the cities of Durban and Bloemfontein, it said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.