South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is weighing reopening entire sectors of the economy and allowing the sale of alcohol from June 1, City Press reports, citing sources it didn’t identify.

Key sectors of the economy, such as manufacturing and retail sales, would be allowed to operate at full capacity while restaurants, hotels and gyms would still remain shut, the weekly newspaper reports. While sales of alcohol, would be permitted, a ban on tobacco would remain in place, City Press reports.

South Africa entered into a national lockdown on March 27, shuttering all economic activity except some services deemed essential. While the rules were relaxed on May 1, allowing some industries to resume, job losses are mounting and the central bank forecast Africa’s most industrialized economy will contract by 7% this year as the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic deepens.

Ramaphosa is due to give an update on easing of the lockdown late Sunday, his office said.

