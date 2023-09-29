(Bloomberg) -- South Africa is “well below” its target of reducing annual greenhouse gas emissions to less than 510 million tons by 2025, the country’s environment minister said.

The country, the world’s 14th-biggest source of the climate-warming gases, produced 480 million tons of carbon dioxide or its equivalent last year, Barbara Creecy said in a reply to parliamentary questions on Friday.

The country’s 2025 upper limit, set in its Nationally Determined Contribution submission to the United Nations, compares with a 2030 target of 440 million tons. The 2020 upper limit target was 614 million tons. South Africa produces most of its electricity from coal and runs a large petrochemical industry.

