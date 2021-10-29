(Bloomberg) --

South Africa’s government will offer booster Covid-19 shots to health workers next month and is planning incentives to improve vaccination rates.

Boosters will be offered to almost 500,000 people who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine as part of a trial earlier this year, Health Department deputy Director-General Nicholas Crisp said by phone on Friday. The doses will be available from Nov. 8, he said.

Fast-food provider Nando’s Group is offering 500,000 rand ($33,000) of vouchers to the nation’s best-performing vaccination sites on the day of municipal elections on Nov. 1, Health Minister Joe Phaahla told reporters at a briefing. The government also plans to offer 100 rand ($7) of grocery vouchers to people over the age of 60 who go and get vaccinated for the first time, he said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.