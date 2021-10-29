12h ago
South Africa Will Offer Booster Covid-19 Shots From Next Month
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) --
South Africa’s government will offer booster Covid-19 shots to health workers next month and is planning incentives to improve vaccination rates.
Boosters will be offered to almost 500,000 people who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine as part of a trial earlier this year, Health Department deputy Director-General Nicholas Crisp said by phone on Friday. The doses will be available from Nov. 8, he said.
Fast-food provider Nando’s Group is offering 500,000 rand ($33,000) of vouchers to the nation’s best-performing vaccination sites on the day of municipal elections on Nov. 1, Health Minister Joe Phaahla told reporters at a briefing. The government also plans to offer 100 rand ($7) of grocery vouchers to people over the age of 60 who go and get vaccinated for the first time, he said.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
3:13
Facebook is now Meta. But what happens to FAANG?
-
Our Lady Peace to release Canada's first-ever NFT album
-
Mercedes-Benz debuts new version of beloved hipster convertible
-
1:57
Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos now worth almost half a trillion dollars
-
4 ways to sustain savings habits from the pandemic
-
7:27
Remote employees worried about bias toward on-site workers: Survey