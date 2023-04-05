(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s government rescinded two controversial measures instituted to help it tackle the nation’s energy crisis, after an outcry over their imposition.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana first announced Wednesday that a days-old exemption granted to the embattled state power utility from reporting irregular spending in its financial statements had been withdrawn. Two hours later, the government said a state of disaster introduced in February to deal with electricity shortages had been scrapped.

The decision to grant Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd.’s request to lift some disclosure requirements drew widespread criticism, because the utility and other state companies were targets of corruption — known locally as state capture — during former President Jacob Zuma’s nine-year rule. Civil-rights groups and labor unions sued President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration for enacting the state of disaster, citing concern that it could lead to the further abuse of taxpayer funds.

Eskom, which supplies most of South Africa’s electricity, reported a balance of 67.1 billion rand ($3.8 billion) of irregular expenses in the 2022 financial year. Its management has been reviewing contracts dating back years to check for expenditure that contravened or fell outside applicable laws.

The National Treasury initially argued that exempting the utility from reporting wasteful costs may reduce the risk of a qualified opinion from the utility’s auditors and, in turn, protect its credit rating.

“We face a serious risk with Eskom with regard to” government finances, Godongwana told lawmakers on Wednesday. “We have no intention to hide anything. By the time Eskom submits its financials by the end of May, we should have found a solution to this issue.”

Research conducted by the Treasury found irregular expenditure can be a widely defined category, and that it had grown about 36% a year over the past decade “often for procedural reasons.” Rectifying procedural non-compliance was also usually costly to rectify, even though the government hadn’t incurred actual losses, it said in a copy of a 22-slide presentation.

The Treasury also highlighted that Eskom, which has 423 billion rand of debt, remains financially vulnerable even after the government granted it 263 billion rand in bailouts.

“Any event that triggers loan covenants between Eskom and their lenders will put Eskom’s balance sheet under further pressure, will likely increase Eskom’s cost of borrowing and may result in additional fiscal pressure,” the Treasury said in the presentation.

Regulatory Hurdles

Ramaphosa announced the state of disaster Feb. 10 to enable the government to bypass regulatory hurdles as it sought to repair broken power plants and procure emergency electricity to end blackouts that have extended to as long as 12 hours a day.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse and labor union Solidarity opposed the declaration in court, saying the government had sufficient powers to deal with the outages. The administration said it was scrapping the state of disaster because it had achieved its objective, including the appointment of an electricity minister.

“All the instruments that are needed to solve the energy crisis have been in the government’s hands for years,” Solidarity Chief Executive Officer Dirk Hermann said in a statement. “The government’s incompetence or unwillingness to use those instruments is the greater disaster.”

--With assistance from Paul Richardson.

(Updates with detail throughout from treasury presentation document)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.