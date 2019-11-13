(Bloomberg) -- Sign up to our Next Africa newsletter and follow Bloomberg Africa on Twitter

Staff at South African Airways will go on strike from Nov. 15 in protest at the state-owned carrier’s plans to fire workers and failure to bow to their demands for an 8% wage increase.

The South African Cabin Crew Association and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa said they had issued a strike notice to the airline’s management and the labor action will be joined by cabin crew and check-in, ticket sales, head office, technical and ground staff.

“There are likely to be disruptions,” the unions said in an emailed statement. “We advise members of the public to make alternative arrangements if they have booked flights with SAA.”

