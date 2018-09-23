(Bloomberg) -- South African Airways is considering cost cuts including selling some assets, following a refusal by banks to lend any more money to the state-owned company, according to City Press newspaper.

Management is thinking about selling the airline’s catering unit, Air Chefs, and outsourcing or selling SAA Cargo, the Johannesburg-based paper reported, citing an official it did not identify and an internal report.

The company is set to record a 6 billion rand ($419 million) loss at the end of the current financial year, City Press said, citing the internal report. A spokesman for SAA didn’t answer a call seeking comment outside of usual office hours.

