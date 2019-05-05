(Bloomberg) -- South African Airways will begin a direct service from Johannesburg to Guangzhou in September, looking to expand its business with China.

The new route will have three flights a week and the schedule will be published on Monday, the airline said in an email Sunday. The carrier is aiming to attract business passengers, including corporate clients and traders, it said.

“Adding a direct service to mainland China, combined with our current popular flights to Hong Kong provides SAA with immense growth opportunities,” Chief Executive Officer Vuyani Jarana said in the email. Jarana was hired to lead SAA’s turnaround in 2017, following years of mismanagement and corruption scandals.

