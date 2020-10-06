(Bloomberg) -- The secretary-general of South Africa’s ruling African National Congress will ask the state prosecutor to respond to speculation that he faces arrest, the party’s spokesman said.

IOL, a Johannesburg-based news website, reported earlier that a warrant of arrest has been issued for Ace Magashule. Hangwani Mulaudzi, a spokesman for the police’s Hawks investigative unit, said the report was false.

Magashule asked his legal team “to write to the National Prosecuting Authority to establish the authenticity of this rumor of an imminent arrest,” ANC spokesman Pule Mabe told state television on Tuesday. “Once the ANC has gathered and established all of the facts, the organization will be able to pronounce itself fully.”

South African authorities last week began a crackdown on politicians and businesspeople suspected of being involved in corruption.

“The Hawks would like to categorically distance itself from the IOL report regarding the so-called impending arrest,” Mulaudzi said.

A call to Magashule’s mobile went to voicemail and he didn’t respond to a text message when Bloomberg sought comment. NPA spokeswoman Bulelwa Makeke didn’t respond to a request for comment.

