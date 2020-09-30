(Bloomberg) -- South African authorities arrested four suspects in an investigation into a 255 million-rand ($15-million) state housing project.

Three more people are expected to be detained by the end of the day, Hangwani Mulaudzi, a spokesman for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, told reporters Wednesday in Johannesburg. The seven are “senior government officials” and business people, Mulaudzi said.

Their identities are being withheld until they appear in court later this week, he said.

