(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s government should consider developing a policy that provides for compensation as well as expropriation without payment for land to be redistributed to the nation’s landless black majority, an advisory panel said.

The policy could consider zero compensation, minimal payments as well as market-related payments for targeted land, the panel headed by public policy expert Vuyokazi Mahlati said in a report released Sunday in Pretoria, the capital.

“It should provide a typology of situations and indicate how compensation should be approached in each,” the report said. “For instance, property owners who bought land since 1994 should not be treated the same as those who inherited property. Big institutional owners who have large property portfolios should not be treated the same as families whose land is their primary livelihood asset.”

The cabinet has directed all government ministers to study the panel’s report and recommendations and respond within two months. An 11-member parliamentary committee is meanwhile evaluating how changes to the constitution should be effected, and has until March 2020 to report back to the National Assembly.

The panel proposes that a proposed Expropriation Bill along with its regulations be referred to the Constitutional Court for confirmation that they’re consistent with the constitution, the panel said.

The ruling African National Congress decided in 2017 to amend the constitution to make it easier to take land without paying for it, a change it said was needed to address racially skewed ownership patterns. While the party said the economy wouldn’t be harmed, the move spooked investors and farmers who feared property rights may be eroded, prompting President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint a committee to advise the government on land reform.

Read more: Why Land Seizure Is Back in the News in South Africa: QuickTake

--With assistance from Mike Cohen.

To contact the reporters on this story: Paul Vecchiatto in Cape Town at pvecchiatto@bloomberg.net;Felix Njini in Johannesburg at fnjini@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Paul Richardson at pmrichardson@bloomberg.net, Hilton Shone

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.