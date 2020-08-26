(Bloomberg) --

South African business, labor union and government leaders have given themselves 10 days to agree on a recovery plan before presenting it to President Cyril Ramaphosa, people familiar with the situation said.

A select group of leaders met under the auspices of the National Economic Development and Labour Council on Tuesday to discuss the plan and will convene again on Sept. 3 to finalize it, the people said on condition of anonymity as a public statement hasn’t been made.

The priorities range from infrastructure investment and boosting small and medium-sized enterprises to cracking down on corruption. The measures are aimed at charting a way out of the country’s biggest expected economic contraction in almost nine decades this year -- a meltdown that was brought on by the coronavirus and a lockdown aimed at curbing its spread.

Ramaphosa convened the Nedlac talks earlier this month in a bid to accelerate an economic recovery.

