Sep 19, 2019
South African Cabinet Meets to Discuss Treasury’s Economic Plan
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s cabinet is holding a special meeting Thursday to discuss a draft plan formulated by the National Treasury to revive the economy.
The Treasury “told Cabinet that more than 700 responses were received to that document,” Jackson Mthembu, a minister in the presidency, told reporters in Cape Town. “We are discussing it so it can be turned into an economic strategy for the country.”
