(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s cabinet is holding a special meeting Thursday to discuss a draft plan formulated by the National Treasury to revive the economy.

The Treasury “told Cabinet that more than 700 responses were received to that document,” Jackson Mthembu, a minister in the presidency, told reporters in Cape Town. “We are discussing it so it can be turned into an economic strategy for the country.”

