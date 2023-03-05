(Bloomberg) --

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce changes to his cabinet on Monday, his spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said in a media briefing in Pretoria Sunday.

Anticipation of a cabinet makeover have intensified after Ramaphosa secured a second term as president of the governing African National Congress in December. A number of his allies were elected to senior positions in the party, paving the way for their potential inclusion in the cabinet.

The formation of a new executive will “reinforce government’s focus” on the president’s agenda as set out in his February state of the nation address, Magwenya said. The announcement will be at 7.00pm.

Among the appointments will be a new deputy after David Mabuza tendered his resignation to parliament earlier this month.

The vacant position of minister of public service and administration and a new position of electricity minister are among the roles to be filled. Ramaphosa is also expected to name a new transport minister.

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, who heads up the infrastructure office in the presidency and isn’t a lawmaker, has been touted as a candidate to become the electricity minister.

The new team will “build on the commitments government has made for faster growth through our investment drive, economic reforms, public employment programs, and expanding infrastructure programs,” Magwenya said.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.